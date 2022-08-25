Regional REIT Limited (RGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65 on October 14th

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Regional REIT Price Performance

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 71.68 ($0.87) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £369.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Inglis acquired 41,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39). In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis bought 41,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39). Also, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,470.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regional REIT Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.