Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for goeasy (EHMEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for goeasy (OTCMKTS: EHMEF):

8/15/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

8/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$234.00.

8/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$160.00.

8/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00.

8/11/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$170.00.

7/20/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$140.00.

7/8/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$213.00 to C$202.00.

goeasy Stock Performance

EHMEF opened at $100.00 on Thursday. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

