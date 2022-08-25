Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

