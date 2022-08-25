Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.