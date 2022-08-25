Reviewing Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl -10.70% -49.71% -13.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Borqs Technologies and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.29 -$55.87 million N/A N/A Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Kyndryl on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, it provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

