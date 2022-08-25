Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,960 ($59.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,881.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,435.91.

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

