RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

