Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $102,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

