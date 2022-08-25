Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €190.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €173.00 ($176.53) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ADS opened at €158.84 ($162.08) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €189.46.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

