Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €47.85 ($48.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.35. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of -10.69.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

