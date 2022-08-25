Rublix (RBLX) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Rublix has a total market cap of $529,921.47 and approximately $254.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00763459 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016044 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.
Rublix Coin Trading
