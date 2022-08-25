Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) and Its Peers Critical Review

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 713 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.1% and pay out 91.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 109 587 920 18 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 48.00%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 14.94 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 30.03

Runway Growth Finance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors 18.88% -50.41% 2.47%

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries. It invests in senior secured growth loans investment between $10 million and $75 million.

