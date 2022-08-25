Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,404 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DNLI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

