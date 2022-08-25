Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,404 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
DNLI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
