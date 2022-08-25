Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Financial Contrast

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Willis Towers Watson Public 39.87% 13.06% 4.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion 8.08 $65.87 million $0.21 212.76 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.56 $4.22 billion $28.18 7.44

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryan Specialty and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 5 0 0 1.83

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $235.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Willis Towers Watson Public on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

