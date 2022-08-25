Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

SBR stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.829 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

