Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

