Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €155.00 ($158.16) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €129.42 ($132.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €123.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €133.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a one year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

