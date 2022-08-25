Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($168.37) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €129.42 ($132.06) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

