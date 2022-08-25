Scott V. Fainor Buys 1,650 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

