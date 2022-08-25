SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.13. 60,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,159,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

