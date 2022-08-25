Sharon Warburton Purchases 565 Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) insider Sharon Warburton bought 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$69.98 ($48.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,538.14 ($27,649.05).
Blackmores Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Blackmores Company Profile
Featured Articles
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Blackmores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackmores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.