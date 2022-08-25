ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells $42,315.91 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,611.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 10th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 202 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $5,961.02.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 148 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $4,339.36.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 million, a P/E ratio of -376.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

