ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells $42,315.91 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,611.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 202 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $5,961.02.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 148 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $4,339.36.
ShotSpotter Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 million, a P/E ratio of -376.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
