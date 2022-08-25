Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $87.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1,478.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.