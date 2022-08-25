Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

