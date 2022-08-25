SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SiTime were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,544 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $324,749.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,972.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.97. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $116.80 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

