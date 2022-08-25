Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 7.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.28. 131,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,142,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Specifically, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,996,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,128,325 shares of company stock valued at $27,161,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

