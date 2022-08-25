Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

EXPE stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

