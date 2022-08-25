Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of SunPower worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Stock Up 3.5 %

SPWR stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

