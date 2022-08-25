Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 229,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

