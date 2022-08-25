Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $21,824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

