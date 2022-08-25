Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.68 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

