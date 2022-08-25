Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

