Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

