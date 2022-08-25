Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.62 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

