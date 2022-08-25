Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.93 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.21% of Itron worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

