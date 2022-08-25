Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.96 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,530,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,127,000 after purchasing an additional 355,064 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 875,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,987,000 after acquiring an additional 271,356 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 649,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

