Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $346.98 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.59.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

