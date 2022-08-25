Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 138,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,071 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

SJR stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

