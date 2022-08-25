Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $355.08 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.65 and a 200 day moving average of $350.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

