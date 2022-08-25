Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,156 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $287.88 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

