Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,301 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $268.04 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.87.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

