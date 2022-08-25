Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,177 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.03 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.