Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,587 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,587 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after acquiring an additional 224,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

