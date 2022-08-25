Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 50,517 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Waters by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waters by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.