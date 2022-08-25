Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 80,500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $100,632.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

