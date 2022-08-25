Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,605 shares of company stock worth $3,219,508. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

