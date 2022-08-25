Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 57.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of BIDU opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

