Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Buys £3,353.20 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,016 ($12.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.74. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 999.40 ($12.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,429.50 ($17.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,116.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,203.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,382.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,490 ($18.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,476.60 ($17.84).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

