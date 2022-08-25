Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Buys £3,353.20 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,016 ($12.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.74. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 999.40 ($12.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,429.50 ($17.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,116.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,203.17.
Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,382.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
