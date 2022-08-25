Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

