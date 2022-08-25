Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.